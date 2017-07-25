DD plans to replace logo, invites entries

New Delhi: Doordarshan, the state-owned broadcaster, is planning to change its iconic logo and create something youthful in a bid to tap the “children of liberalization”, moving away from nostalgia.

In an invitation issued on late Monday evening, Doordarshan asked for entries from the public, seeking a new logo design to improve the look and feel of the network.

“Much of the population today is under 30 years of age. These are the children of liberalization who have not grown up with Doordarshan. They don’t share the same nostalgia factor which the earlier generation did,” said Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer at public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.

“We have to connect with the youth of India and make brand Doordarshan relevant to them. The logo has to reflect that,” Vempati added.

Doordarshan has been sporting the current logo since 1959, which symbolises the human eye.

According to the invitation seeking new designs, the new logo will connect and identify with the younger generation. “The new logo, while recalling the strong nostalgia associated with the DD brand, should reflect the aspirations of new India,” it said.

This comes as a part of Prasar Bharati’s efforts to revive the viewership and finances of the entire Doordarshan network. Doordarshan operates 23 channels across the country.

The broadcaster is in the process of revamping its network by introducing new programming and repackaging existing channels. Doordarshan is also looking to launch new channels in the children, youth and music genres and recently re-introduced some of its old shows from the 1980s on DD National.

For the year ended 31 March, DD recorded a revenue of Rs827.5, surpassing its annual target of Rs800 crore. The broadcaster had reported a net revenue of Rs755 crore in 2015-16.

DD will take new logo design entries till 13 August and the winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs1 lakh.