BookMyShow to launch a music studio this month

New Delhi: BookMyShow will launch a music production studio this month, as the ticketing platform looks to dig its claws deeper into original content.

Last year, the Mumbai-based company created a separate video production vertical to churn out short, peppy videos on movies, celebrities and Bollywood, in a bid to drive user engagement. With in-house production capabilities, the team, now 30 members, is churning out 200-250 videos every month.

BookMyShow’s music studio is a step in the same direction.

The company plans to attract independent artists and newcomers to record their tracks at its studio, some of which BookMyShow will feature on its platform, initially, for free, said Aditya Kuber, associate vice president- music at BookMyShow.

“We have a large studio where we do video and now we have an audio setup as well. …we will bring in artists and have them jam a bit, plus upcoming talent that otherwise may not have access to studios is who we are targeting,” he said.

Kuber, who joined in April, also heads Jukebox, BookMyShow’s latest offering in the music streaming space. Launched in September, Jukebox is a native music streaming product, complete with content from top labels curated in playlists based on mood, genre and era, and a relatively high dose of podcasts.

The music studio is expected to complement Jukebox’s offering.

BookMyShow may launch albums of select artists and feature them on Jukebox—with no content licensing commitment to the platform, Kuber said. This will allow these artists to take their content to mainstream music labels later on.

The studio will also serve as a place to produce audio commercials and advertorials for Jukebox, something the company plans to roll-out in a controlled fashion. Initially, though the plan is to produce more of podcasts and talk shows.

BookMyShow has about 25 million monthly active users, the company said, and a total user base of 50 million (for the app). After retaining its seat as the top ticketing platform for movies and events—and growing—BookMyShow is now diversifying to become a destination for all-around digital entertainment.

Over the last two years, it has scaled its content offerings under vice president Monisha Katial, who joined the company in 2015, after stints at Times Internet and UTV. As part of the push, BookMyShow created separate video tabs on its platform, and even three dedicated YouTube channels, for content like celebrity interviews, fashion trends, Bollywood news and trailers. Its videos garner 60 million views a month across platforms, the company said.