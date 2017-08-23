Rs 2,000 notes: No discussion within govt on withdrawal, says Arun Jaitley

The Opposition MPs raised questions over the status of Rs2,000 currency notes during the Parliament’s Monsoon session. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that there has been no discussion within the government on phasing out of Rs2,000 currency notes.

Jaitley’s response comes weeks after the Opposition members had asked in Rajya Sabha to clarify whether the government has decided to scrap the newly launched Rs 2,000 note and introduce a Rs 1,000 coin.

Jaitley who was present in the House at that time, did not respond even as the Opposition members insisted for clarification from him on the issue.

Raising a point of order during the Zero Hour, Naresh Agrawal (SP) said: “The government has taken a decision to scrap Rs 2,000 note. The RBI has been given order not to print the Rs2,000 notes. ...If any policy decision been taken during the Parliament Session, the tradition is to announce it in the House.”

Mint reported in July that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stopped printing Rs 2000 notes about five months ago and is unlikely to print more in the current financial year.