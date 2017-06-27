Harsh Vardhan calls for creation of databank of ‘good environmental actions’

New Delhi: India’s environment minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that integration of information technology into the pollution control regime would enhance transparency and efficiency in efforts to contain and mitigate pollution.

The minister also sought inputs for the creation of a databank of “good environmental actions and deeds” that can be taken by people as their contribution towards for protecting environment.

“Use of information technology will ensure better compliance, as well as enhance the interaction and outreach between various stakeholders. IT will also help in resolving issues with state pollution control Boards,” Vardhan said, while inaugurating the 62nd conference of chairmen and member secretaries of pollution control boards.

He pointed towards an, “urgent need for innovative thinking and an out-of-the-box approach” to resolve issues like pollution.

The union environment minister suggested that people must be educated and motivated about the actions that they can take individually to bring about a quantitative and qualitative change on environmental issues.

According to an official statement, he also sought inputs for the creation of a, “databank of good environmental actions and deeds that can be taken by individuals, as their contribution towards protection of environment”.

While referring to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s flagship schemes like Clean India, Make in India campaign, Smart Cities Project and Digital India, Harsh Vardhan said Make in India will adopt a ‘Zero Effect Zero Defect’ policy, which will leave zero effect on the environment.

He also stressed upon the need to address the gaps in the disposal of solid waste management and electronic waste.

The environment minister pointed out that while 259,000 tonnes of plastic waste is generated every day, only 14 States and Union Territories have banned plastic carry-bags.

Similarly, while the estimated quantity of e-waste generated is about 1.70 million tonnes per annum (TPA), about 462,896 TPA is recycled.

He laid emphasis on implementation of the 4Rs concept–Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover–for the proper management of solid waste and sewage.

India last year updated its waste management rules, making them stricter to reduce waste.

Harsh Vardhan directed the State pollution control boards to ensure strict adherence to timelines to achieve a reduction in waste generation.