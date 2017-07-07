Ola expands Ola Play to 50,000 plus cabs

New Delhi: Cab-hailing service Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd) on Thursday said it has expanded its infotainment platform Ola Play to more than 50,000 Prime Play cabs.

Ola Play—which delivers movies, music and radio over a tablet fitted behind the driver’s seat—received good response from commuters, Ola said.

The company has introduced the service in three more cities--Chennai, Pune and Kolkata—taking the total count to seven, with the aim of adding 10 more by the end the year.

Ola Play was launched in November 2016 (starting with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and is pitched as a connected car system largely aimed at differentiating its service from Uber. It allows commuters to listen to music, watch movies and video content and even control the car’s air-conditioning.

“The appreciation and growth Ola Play has seen in a short span of time is extremely exciting for us; but it is only the beginning for the industry’s first connected car platform for ride-sharing. We are looking forward to launching Play for customers in several other cities, and providing a more enriching experience with an intelligent and context-aware platform,” said Ankit Jain, vice-president and head of Ola Play.

Content on Ola Play is powered by Apple Music, Eros Now, BookMyShow and AIB, among 30-odd content creators (and distributors) the company has partnered with.

Ola plans to gradually charge customers slightly more for using Play and may look to generate revenues by serving ads on the platform, Mint reported in May.

The company is betting that Play’s unique experience will attract a large number of customers and keep them away from Uber. Cab users typically choose between Ola and Uber depending on which offers the lower tariffs.