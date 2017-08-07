OSSCube Solutions: Fostering integrity and excellence

Based in Noida, OSSCube has an employee strength of 245.

Software services firm OSSCube Solutions, which provides technology services to global enterprises in digital transformation, modernization and Internet of Things (IoT), relies on trust and integrity for a conducive work environment for its members, a.k.a employees.

“We don’t relate to the word employees, therefore we refer to everyone as members,” explained Vineet Agrawal, president and chief operating officer at OSSCube Solutions.

“Trust on the leadership team and commitment to team members and the company gets reflected in everything we do, in our celebration, communication, people practices, recognition and other actions. We believe in being honest with ourselves and our people, which brings transparency and openness in the organization,” added Agrawal.

The company, which started its India operations in 2006 was co-founded by Agrawal, Lavanya Rastogi, and Sonali Minocha. It was acquired by information technology firm Happiest Minds Technologies in June 2017 for an undisclosed amount. Founded by former Mindtree chairman Ashok Soota in 2011, Happiest Minds generates revenue in excess of $75 million.

Based in Noida, OSSCube has an employee strength of 245. “We hire people who have an ability to learn new things. From an organisational culture standpoint they need to be respectful of others to fit in easily,” added Agrawal.

US-based microchip maker Intel Corp., online travel firm MakyMyTrip Ltd and American financial services firm Hilco Global are some of the clients OSSCube works with. The company said its revenue had see a compound annual rate of 30% in the last six years. In 2008, OSSCube expanded its operations to the US. Its international operations at present extend to North America, Europe, and Asia.

OSSCube operates under a reward and award system wherein a cheque of appreciation similar to a badge of honour is given to colleagues for promoting values like integrity and excellence. This is placed on the company’s notice board and shared on OSS Connect, the company’s internal social network.

“We also have an annual awards event where members are awarded based on milestones of time spent like for 5,7 and 10 years. Members are also awarded for innovation, customer satisfaction and performance excellence. While some of the awards have financial benefits, others could be citations and recognition-based only,” said Sachin Khurana, human resources head at OSSCube Solutions.

“We also have peer-to-peer recognition where members can appreciate other members for their mentoring, going the extra mile, or problem solving, which goes live on OSSConnect directly,” added Khurana.

In the last few years OSSCube has worked with multiple non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including Goonj (a non-profit that collects and distributes clothes to the poor), Literacy India, Mala Smriti (a shelter home in New Delhi) and Ashirwaad Old Age Home, among others.“All members are given four days off a year to do social work either in their personal capacity or with the company,” said Agrawal.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly become a buzzword in the software services sector, pushing established software vendors to introduce it in their product strategy, according to IT researcher Gartner Inc. Last month, Gartner predicted that by 2020, AI technologies will be virtually pervasive in almost every new software product and service and will be one of the top five investment priorities for more than 30% of CIOs (chief information officers), globally. Gartner defined AI as systems that change behavior without being explicitly programmed, based on data collected, usage analysis and other observations.

Agrawal described this as the most challenging factor while hiring people. “Reskilling of people in keeping with the fast paced technology changes is becoming quite difficult,” said Agrawal.

The company has won many accolades. It was a part of software and services industry body Nasscom’s rankings for the top five Great Place to Work in 2015, and has been given the annual award for excellence in people practices for the last two years by the Society for Human Resource Management. In 2017, HR consultancy Randstad gave OSSCube an award for talent management under employer branding best practices.