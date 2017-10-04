Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Oct 04 2017. 10 37 PM IST

Reliance Jio offers royalty programme for LYF C Series smartphones

Those purchasing a LYF C Series smartphone before 22 October will get a Jio Prime membership worth Rs99, Rs399 data plan bundled with the device
PTI
The LYF Mega Offer for those purchasing LYF C Series smartphones also gives customers 5GB data vouchers (worth Rs201 each) for nine subsequent recharges of Rs149 and above. Photo: Reuters
The LYF Mega Offer for those purchasing LYF C Series smartphones also gives customers 5GB data vouchers (worth Rs201 each) for nine subsequent recharges of Rs149 and above. Photo: Reuters

Kolkata: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has announced a offer on its brand of entry level smartphones. The limited period “LYF Mega Offer” this festive season makes the LYF C series VoLTE smartphones attractive to consumers, a company statement said Wednesday.

LYF is Reliance Retail’s brand of smartphones.

Reliance Jio said the offer is available till 22 October 2017.

The company claimed savings worth Rs2,307 come through complimentary Jio benefits which include Jio Prime membership worth Rs99, Rs 399 data plan that gives data and free voice for 84 days and 5GB data vouchers (worth Rs201 each) for nine subsequent recharges of Rs149 and above.

Reliance Jio is tapping all segments of the customer base. Apart from the LYF phones, its Jio Phone 4G feature phone—targeted at almost half of the mobile phone user base—is already a runaway success with six million bookings. Reliance Jio has also launched a buyback scheme for the iPhone, offering a 70% discount for customers to upgrade handsets after a year.

