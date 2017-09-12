Trai gets Delhi HC notice on Vodafone plea seeking interconnection charges cost model

Vodafone had approached the Delhi high court on a Trai consultation paper in 2016 as well. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a petition filed by Vodafone India Ltd seeking the cost model of interconnection usage charges.

Interconnect charges are paid on inter-network calls by the call originating operator to the operator of the network in which the call terminates.

On 4 September, in a decision of a single judge bench of the Delhi high court, this plea of Vodafone India was dismissed.

Vodafone had then argued that not sharing the cost model with telecom companies amounted to a violation of principles of natural justice.

Trai has been directed by the court to present its case on the specific issue as to why this cost model should not be shared with Vodafone, considering that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act places heavy reliance on transparency.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on 15 September.