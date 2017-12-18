 Demonetisation: I-T dept unearths undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Mon, Dec 18 2017. 09 16 PM IST

Demonetisation: I-T dept unearths undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore

Assets worth over Rs900 crore were seized and undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore was admitted after income tax dept conducted searched on around 900 groups
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 8 November 2016 announced demonetisation of Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption. Photo: HT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 8 November 2016 announced demonetisation of Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The income tax department has unearthed undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore post demonetisation, from November last year to March, the Parliament was informed Monday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Pon Radhakrishnan said the incomes tax department, during this period, conducted searches on around 900 groups, wherein assets worth over Rs900 crore were seized and undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore was admitted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 8 November 2016 announced demonetisation of Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption.

Radhakrishnan further said that as per the data available to NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau), after cancellation of Legal Character of Specified Bank Notes, an amount of Rs18.70 crore FICNs (Fake Indian Currency Notes) have been seized by state police till 30 November 2017 as against Rs15.70 crore seized the year-ago period.

First Published: Mon, Dec 18 2017. 09 16 PM IST
Topics: demonetisation undisclosed income income tax department black money fake currency

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »