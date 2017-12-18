Demonetisation: I-T dept unearths undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 8 November 2016 announced demonetisation of Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The income tax department has unearthed undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore post demonetisation, from November last year to March, the Parliament was informed Monday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Pon Radhakrishnan said the incomes tax department, during this period, conducted searches on around 900 groups, wherein assets worth over Rs900 crore were seized and undisclosed income of Rs7,961 crore was admitted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 8 November 2016 announced demonetisation of Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption.

Radhakrishnan further said that as per the data available to NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau), after cancellation of Legal Character of Specified Bank Notes, an amount of Rs18.70 crore FICNs (Fake Indian Currency Notes) have been seized by state police till 30 November 2017 as against Rs15.70 crore seized the year-ago period.