BJP kickstarts Gujarat election campaign with Gaurav Yatra

BJP president Amit Shah flagged off the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra from Karamsad town of Anand district on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: After Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra and Narmada Mahotsav Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday began Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, its biggest mass outreach programme in poll-bound Gujarat that will cover 149 out of 182 constituencies.

The yatra will publicise the achievements of the BJP government across the state.

The first phase of the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra was flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah at Karamsad—the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister. The first phase will cover 1,361km and 76 assembly constituencies in central and north Gujarat. This phase is being led by deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

The second phase of the yatra, led by Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani, will start on 2 October from Porbandar, birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, and cover 2,395km across 73 assembly seats in south Gujarat and Saurashtra. Chief minister Vijay Rupani will turn up on both yatra routes on alternate days.

Prime Minister Modi and Shah will remain present for the concluding ceremony of the yatra on 15 October, the place for which is yet to be decided.

Modi had taken out a yatra by the same name in 2002 when he was chief minister of the state after his government faced criticism over handling of the 2002 Godhra riots.

Modi had positioned that yatra as a bid to restore the state’s lost pride. In the elections that followed the same year, Modi won with a thumping majority of 127 seats.

“Development and Gujarat have become synonymous. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken out the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in the year 2002 after there were attempts to spoil the atmosphere of Gujarat. This time also, some forces are trying to spoil the atmosphere here,” state BJP president Jitu Vaghani was cited as saying in a PTI report on 28 September. The party has kept an ambitious target to win 150 seats in the upcoming state elections.

BJP chief Shah also launched a video campaign song titled Hun vikas chhu, hun chhu Gujarat’ (I am development, I am Gujarat).

The Gujarat Gaurav Yatra comes in the backdrop of a recent Congress-backed “Vikas Gaando Thayo Che’ (Development has gone berserk) campaign” a satire on the BJP’s claims of developing Gujarat that went viral recently, helping Congress get an edge over the BJP in the social media narrative on Gujarat.

Talking to reporters about the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, Union railways minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal said in Ahmedabad last week that the party’s agenda for Gujarat elections will be development and that the party has substantial statistical data to showcase sustained growth over the past 22 years of its rule.

The BJP has also released a series of short video campaigns under the tagline Hun chhu vikaas (I am Development) on social media platforms. These videos talk about how development under Modi’s leadership has transformed Gujarat.

“There is anti-incumbency in the state against BJP, although I have my doubts about the Congress getting any major benefits out of it. However, the campaigns highlight development or vikaas by the BJP shows they are on a defensive,” according to Ghanshyam Shah, a Gujarat-based political expert.

The BJP’s campaign comes in the wake of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Navsarjan Yatra in Saurashtra region last month wherein he visited shrines and hit out at the Gujarat model of development.

Saurashtra with 52 assembly seats is crucial for the Gujarat elections as it is a stronghold of the powerful Patidar or Patel community. Members of the community have been protesting against the BJP government for reservation under OBC quota.

On 26 September, the state government held a meeting with Patel community leaders including Patel Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel. The government claimed the meeting was successful, however, the PAAS leader said the government had failed to meet the community’s demand for reservations; hence, the fight would continue.