Ferrari unveils its new entry-level model Portofino
Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari unveils the Ferrari Portofino, its new entry level model that will replace the California
Milan: Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled the Ferrari Portofino, its new entry level model that will replace the California.
The Portofino, named after a picturesque village on the Italian coastline, will be powered by an eight cylinder GT engine and can reach maximum speeds of over 320 km per hour.
With a maximum power output of 600 cv, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km per hour in 3.5 seconds, Ferrari added.
The convertible model will make its world debut at the Frankfurt auto show in September. Reuters
Agnieszka Flak
First Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 05 53 PM IST
