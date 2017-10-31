 India fiscal deficit reaches 91.3% of full-year target in September - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 04 37 PM IST

India fiscal deficit reaches 91.3% of full-year target in September

The government reported fiscal deficit of Rs4.99 trillion for April-September or 91.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018
Manoj Kumar
Net tax receipts in the first six months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs5.42 trillion, government data showed on Tuesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Net tax receipts in the first six months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs5.42 trillion, government data showed on Tuesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India reported fiscal deficit of Rs4.99 trillion $77.09 billion) for April-September or 91.3% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

The deficit was 83.9% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first six months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs5.42 trillion, government data showed on Tuesday. Reuters

