Amazon Prime Day comes to India, 12 other countries on 10 July

New York: Amazon.com Inc. is extending its annual “Prime Day” promotion to 30 hours this year from the earlier day-long event.

Amazon Prime Day will be available in 13 countries, including India, the US, UK, Germany, Japan and China.

Amazon will offer discounts and other deals in an effort to boost sales during the slower summer months. The deals are open only to members of Amazon Prime loyalty program, so Amazon typically gets more subscriptions, too.

While Amazon has claimed success, there have been grumblings that Prime Day deals are unimpressive or involve older models. Last year, Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos called Prime Day an example of “how to make clearance look good”.