Govt to issue Rs 100 coins to mark MGR’s birth centenary

New Delhi: The finance ministry has decided to issue new Rs 100 coins and Rs 5 coins to commemorate the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. G. Ramachandran. A new Rs 10 coin will be released remembering classical singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, who hails from the same state.

The Rs 100 coin will bear MGR’s portrait in the centre along with the inscription “Dr M.G. Ramachandran Birth Centenary” on the lower periphery. The same will also be in Devnagari script on the upper periphery. The year ‘1917-2017’ will be flanked below the portrait of Dr M.G. Ramachandran, said the finance ministry notification issued in this regard. On the obverse side, the coins will bear the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the inscription “Satyamev Jayate”.

The Rs 100 coin will weigh 35 grams while the Rs 5 coin that will measure 6 grams. The new Rs 10 coin in memory of Subbulakshmi will weigh 7.7 grams. The Rs 100 coin will be made of silver (50%), copper (40%), nickel (5%) and zinc (5%). The Rs 5 coin will be made of copper (75%), zinc (20%) and nickel (5%).