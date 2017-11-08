Bhel bags Rs350 crore order from Power Grid

This is the largest value 765kv substation project order for Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) so far. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel) Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs350 crore for setting up two 765 kv substations in West Bengal.

This is the largest value 765 kv substation project order for Bhel so far, it said in a statement. The order has been placed on Bhel by Powergrid Medinipur-Jeerat Transmission Ltd (PMJTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corp.

The project has to be completed on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) basis. Bhel’s scope of work in the contract envisages constructing two large sized greenfield 3,000mva, 765/400kv substations, at Medinipur and Jeerat (near Kolkata). These electrical high voltage (EHV) substations will play a key role in strengthening the 765kv system in the eastern region for delivering power to important load centres in West Bengal.

The substations are slated to be commissioned within 30 months. The project shall be engineered and delivered by Bhel on total turnkey basis. Bhel has been contributing significantly in making the 765kv ultra high capacity inter-state transmission network a reality by undertaking the commissioning of 765kv greenfield substations across the nation on turnkey basis.

These include substations at Raichur (3,000 mva) in Karnataka, Fatehabad in Uttar Pradesh (3,000 mva), Banaskantha (3,000 mva) and Bhuj (4,000 mva) in Gujarat and Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu (3,000 mva).