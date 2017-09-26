Lloyds Bank to transfer 1,000 staff to TCS subsidiary
Lloyds Banking Group says about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India’s Tata Consultancy Services
London: Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India’s Tata Consultancy Services, according to the Unite union.
Unite said that the staff at Scottish Widows and Clerical Medical in Edinburgh and Bristol will be transferred to the new company. No time frame for the move was given.
“The bank’s ‘sale’ of its committed Scottish Widows and Clerical Medical staff represents contempt for long serving and skilled employees,” Rob MacGregor, a Unite national officer, said in a statement.
“The message from Lloyds Banking Group is loud and clear and appears to be ‘so long, thanks for your efforts, you work for them now’.” Reuters
First Published: Tue, Sep 26 2017. 05 21 PM IST
Latest News »
- Bangladesh eases charity access to Rohingya, seeks $250 million for aid
- Visitors abandon vacations as Hurricane Maria churns near Carolinas
- Angela Merkel’s weak election win betrays ‘dark past’ stalking Europe
- NCLT grants 10-day extension to McDonald’s to respond on Bakshi plea
- Scope for RBI rate cut, fiscal stimulus ‘less likely’: ADB
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share