Last Published: Wed, Nov 01 2017. 04 42 PM IST

IIFL Holdings to inject Rs150 crore into India Infoline

IIFL Holdings has decided to infuse Rs150 crore by way of additional equity capital into India Infoline Ltd
PTI
The funds from IIFL will help India Infoline Ltd meet its business requirements. Photo: Prajakta Patil/Mint
The funds from IIFL will help India Infoline Ltd meet its business requirements. Photo: Prajakta Patil/Mint

New Delhi: Financial services firm IIFL Holdings Ltd on Wednesday said its board has decided to infuse Rs150 crore by way of additional equity capital into its broking subsidiary, India Infoline.

“The board at its meeting... decided to infuse Rs150 crore by way of additional equity capital into India Infoline Ltd, the broking subsidiary of the company, to meet its business requirements,” IIFL Holdings said in a BSE filing.

Stock of IIFL Holdings was up 2.25% at Rs625 on BSE.

