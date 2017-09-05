Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her Bengaluru residence

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. Photo: Twitter

Bengaluru: Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in Bengaluru on Tuesday, local police said. Bengaluru DCP (West) M.N. Anucheth said she was shot dead at her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar.

Gauri Lankesh had ideological differences with right-wing outfits. Last year, she was convicted in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi, who had objected to a report against BJP leaders.

“We learnt that the victim was shot dead from close range when she was standing at her house in Rajarajeswari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8.00pm,” NDTV quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Reports suggest unidentified men shot at 55-year-old Lankesh seven times from close range and three bullets hit her on the neck and chest, She collapsed at the door of her house in West Bengaluru.

“We will set up a special team to investigate the incident,” said an official

Lankesh ran the weekly Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid, and was seen as a fearless, independent and outspoken journalist. She had been under attack from people with ideological differences.