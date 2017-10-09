Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 02 46 AM IST

100 days of GST: A status report

The goods and services tax (GST), implemented on 1 July 2017, completed 100 days on Sunday. Here’s a status report
Livemint
The goods and services tax, the biggest indirect tax reform in independent India, was implemented on 1 July 2017. Photo: PTI
The goods and services tax, the biggest indirect tax reform in independent India, was implemented on 1 July 2017. Photo: PTI

The goods and services tax (GST), implemented on 1 July 2017, completed 100 days on Sunday. Here’s a status report:

First Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 02 29 AM IST
Topics: GST 100 days of GST goods and services tax GST status report GST implementation

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share