100 days of GST: A status report
The goods and services tax (GST), implemented on 1 July 2017, completed 100 days on Sunday. Here’s a status report
The goods and services tax (GST), implemented on 1 July 2017, completed 100 days on Sunday. Here’s a status report:
First Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 02 29 AM IST
Latest News »
- NHAI’s toll-operate-transfer model: More funds, more opportunity in roads
- GST Council to rank companies on tax payment track record
- Corporate governance reforms: Sebi may find it tough to Uday Kotak panel recommendations
- Mahindra looks to procure Ford’s platform to build electric sedan
- Jio Payments Bank likely to launch in December
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share