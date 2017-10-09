Supreme Court says no sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till 31 October

A Supreme Court bench headed by justice A.K. Sikri said the apex court’s 12 September order, temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers, would be effective from 1 November. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said its order of last November banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will continue till 31 October.

A bench headed by justice A.K. Sikri said the apex court’s 12 September order, temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers, would be effective from 1 November.

Diwali is on 19 October and the order effectively means that no firecrackers will be available for purchase before the festival. The top court said it has not changed the 12 September order but its 11 November 2016 order banning the sale of firecrackers “should be given a chance”.

The top court, through the 2016 order, had suspended all licences which “permit sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR”. On 12 September this year, the apex court had temporarily lifted its earlier order and permitted sale of firecrackers. The apex court’s order came on a plea seeking restoration of the November 2016 order.