US critical for peace in Indo-Pacific region, Sushma Swaraj says amid Doklam standoff

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a military standoff between India and China in the Dokalam region of Bhutan, India has said that a strong partnership with the US is critical for peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi late Monday, Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said “one of the main challenges confronting the world today is the evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific” region. This is the region where China has been aggressively flexing its muscles and claiming almost all of the South China Sea as its territorial waters — something challenged by countries like the Philippines and Vietnam.

China’s naval forces have also grown more aggressive in patrolling these claims and chasing off non-Chinese ships. That is part of why its neighbours see this as an effort by China to dominate the region. In the East China Sea off the coast of Japan, China has set up an air defence identification zone demanding all aircraft identify themselves and seek Chinese permission before entering the zone.

The Indian minister’s comments come as the US-China relationship appears to be showing signs of strain over North Korea.

Without naming China, Swaraj said a “strong India-US partnership is critical for peace, stability and prosperity in this region.

“India and the US stand together in upholding an international rules-based system that has benefited all nations,” she added.

The comments mirror the lines in the most recent India-US joint statement issued on 27 June when Prime minister Narendra Modi visited Washington for talks with President Donald Trump. It was the first meeting between the two since Trump took office on 20 January.

The joint statement had said that Modi and Trump agreed “that a close partnership between the United States and India is central to peace and stability” in the Asia Pacific region. “Recognizing the significant progress achieved in these endeavors, the leaders agreed to take further measures to strengthen their partnership,” it said calling for “respecting freedom of navigation, overflight, and commerce throughout the region.”

Without naming China, the joint statement also called on “all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law.”

On its part, India has been increasing port calls by its naval ships in Southeast Asia and in increasing its economic and political linkages with the countries in the region.

India at present is engaged in a tense military standoff with Beijing on the Dokalam plateau that is part of Bhutanese territory. The standoff — more than a month old— began with China trying to build a road on the plateau, something the Bhutanese objected to. Indian troops stationed on the plateau under a special pact with the Bhutanese government pushed the Chinese troops back triggering the face-off. The US has urged both countries to resolve the standoff through talks.

Swaraj’s comments also come at a time when the US-China relationship appear to be stressed following Beijing's perceived inability to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme.

North Korea said on Saturday it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that proved its ability to strike the US mainland, drawing a sharp warning from Trump and a rebuke from China.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday after the missile test that he was “very disappointed” in China and that Beijing profits from US trade but had done “nothing” for the US with regards to North Korea, something he would not allow to continue.

China’s foreign ministry, in a statement sent to Reuters responding to Trump’s tweets, said the North Korean nuclear issue did not arise because of China and that everyone needed to work together to seek a resolution.

