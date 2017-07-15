The reason behind Nasser Munjee’s resignation as Britannia director

Bengaluru: Britannia Industries Ltd published additional details on the resignation of Nasser Munjee, an independent director at Tata group firms and a former director of Britannia, in its annual report published late on Thursday.

Munjee resigned on 25 May from Britannia’s board. While the company said the board had accepted his resignation, it did not divulge any other details in a filing with BSE on 26 May.

More From Livemint »

In its annual report released on Thursday, the biscuit maker published snippets from an exchange of letters between Munjee and Britannia chairman Nusli Wadia.

In his letter to Wadia, Munjee said his continuance on the company’s board was not compatible with his activities at Tata group due to events that had happened over the past few months. “There have been consequences of this and matters are truly out of my hands,” wrote Munjee, according to Britannia’s annual report.

In January, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said sharing price-sensitive information with a chairman emeritus does not violate insider trading rules. The regulator’s observations came after Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons, and Wadia, who was removed as an independent director from the boards of three Tata listed firms, had alleged that some trustees of Tata Trusts, including chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, had sought information on the operating firms. Sebi had also looked at the role of Munjee and another independent director—Mallika Srinivasan.

Wadia, in his response to Munjee’s resignation, said he did not understand the relevance of Munjee’s statement.

He said the Wadia Group repeatedly asked Munjee to remain on Britannia’s board and conveyed that his contribution to the company would in no way be affected by his Tata directorships. He also told Munjee that the pressures he was under was solely from the Tatas and not from the Wadia Group.

Britannia’s directors are of the opinion that the reasons stated by Munjee for his resignation are neither germane nor relevant to it, the annual report said. The board appreciated the valuable contribution made by Munjee, it said.