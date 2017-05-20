Just Dial Q4 profit dips 37% at Rs25 crore

Just Dial’s overall expenses during the fourth quarter stood at Rs159.83 crore as against Rs144.28 crore in the year-ago period.

New Delhi: Local search engine Just Dial on Saturday reported 37% decline in net profit at Rs25.35 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs40.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Just Dial said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs194.34 crore as against Rs198.48 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its overall expenses during the fourth quarter stood at Rs159.83 crore. It was at Rs144.28 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs121.34 crore compared to Rs142.74 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.