Nirmala Sitharaman’s elevation makes it 6 women ministers in Modi Cabinet

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman (left) and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: With the elevation of Nirmala Sitharaman from Minister of State to a Union minister, Narendra Modi’s cabinet has six women ministers, including two in the powerful Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Sitharaman, who was appointed MoS for industry and commerce in May 2014, was on Sunday elevated to cabinet rank by Modi, and is now the defence minister. Besides her, Sushma Swaraj is the minister of external affairs. Both their portfolios are included in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

In 2014, when the BJP came to power, the government had 10 women ministers. Six of them — Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Najma Heptullah, Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur and Smriti Irani — were ministers of Cabinet rank.

Heptulla, who served as minister of minority affairs, was dropped in after a reshuffle in July 2016.

Union minister Uma Bharti, who skipped the swearing in ceremony, has been given has been given charge of sanitation and drinking water.