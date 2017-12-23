Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit, offers prayers at Somnath temple

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had visited the Somnath temple during his party’s Gujarat election campaign on 29 November. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district, ahead of his meeting with party leaders to introspect on the Gujarat election results.

Gandhi landed at the Keshod airport in Saurashtra and straight went to offer prayers at the Somnath temple. The visit follows the controversial one during his Gujarat election campaign when his name was found written on the entry register meant for non-Hindus. The Congress had called it “fake” and the BJP insisted that the leader declare his religious faith before people. A purported photocopy of a page of the register for non-Hindus had gone viral on social media with the names of Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel written on it. Gandhi had later said that he and his family were devotees of Lord Shiva.

Gandhi is scheduled to hold zone-wise meets with Saurashtra, Central Gujarat, South Gujarat and North Gujarat leaders in Ahmedabad on Saturday and is expected to address the Congress workers.