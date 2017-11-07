Mercedes launches 2 new AMG models in India

The two new models are 6th and 7th AMG product launch out of 12 products Mercedes-Benz has planned for India in 2017. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Tuesday launched two new models, AMG CLA 45 and GLA 45 under its AMG range with price starting at Rs75.2 lakh (ex- showroom all India), enhancing presence in performance segment.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is priced at Rs75.20 lakh onwards and the CLA 45 ‘aero edition’ is priced at Rs77.69 lakh onwards, the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 is tagged at Rs77.85 lakh onwards and the GLA 45 ‘aero edition’ comes at Rs80.67 lakh onwards (all prices ex-showroom all India). Mercedes-Benz India managing director and CEO Roland Folger said, “Performance car segment in India is fast evolving and hence product innovation becomes crucial to outpace the industry growth.”

He further said, “With our AMG 45 range, we provide our customers a product that embodies the motorsport DNA while adding the practicality of everyday use.” The two new models are 6th and 7th AMG product launch out of 12 products Mercedes-Benz has planned for India in 2017.