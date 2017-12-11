New York blast LIVE: Four hurt in pipebomb explosion, suspect in custody, says NYPD

The blast was reported in midtown Manhattan at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to New York police department’s official Twitter feed. Photo: ANI/Twitter

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin on Monday morning in midtown Manhattan at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to the police department’s official Twitter feed.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Some subway train lines there were being evacuated.

The New York fire department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan.

Here the latest updates and development from the New York blast:

■ New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority Bus Terminal are diverting to other locations following an explosion in New York City. NJ Transit says buses are taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, they can take trains or PATH into the city. Trains, PATH, light rail and ferries are honoring bus tickets into New York. (AP)

■ Four hurt in New York blast, none life-threatening, say firefighters. (AFP)

Update: A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority. All injuries are non-life-threatening — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

■ US stock futures were little changed after erasing an earlier climb on reports of an explosion in midtown Manhattan. The dollar fell and Treasuries rose. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index wiped out a small advance after the New York Police Department tweeted that it was responding to reports of an explosion at the Port Authority bus terminal on 42nd St. The dollar extended a loss and gold advanced. (Bloomberg)

■ The suspect, now in custody, had the pipe bomb strapped on before the blast on the New York subway platform, says police official. (AP)

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

■ The only person injured in the New York blast is the male suspect, says NYPD. (AFP)

■ “There was an explosion under Port Authority somewhere in the subway. That’s all we’ve got for now,” a police officer near the scene said. (Reuters)

■ Media reported several people were injured, and WPIX television reported, citing people aware of the developments, that a man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel. (Reuters)

■ “There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” said Diego Fernandez, one of the commuters at Port Authority. “Everybody was scared and running and shouting.” The New York subway has been evacuated. (Reuters)

■ Law enforcement official tells Associated Press that man had explosive device strapped on when it exploded in New York City subway.

■ A law enforcement official says what is believed to be an explosive device has been set off on Manhattan subway platform. The explosion happened around 7.30am Monday. Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened, near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. (AP)

#WATCH Site of explosion near Times Square, in Manhattan section of New York City pic.twitter.com/HFLgAjzRBK — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

■ US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the New York blast, says White House. (Reuters)

■ New York police confirm one person is in custody but not yet confirming what type of device was used. (Reuters)

■ Possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below the ground at Port Authority. One person is in custody. There are a few injuries. Police have obtained video and are confident it is contained, says ABC News.

■ A few injuries reported in the blast at New York’s port authority, says WABC News citing police sources. (Reuters)

■ Reports of an explosion within Port Authority in New York City. Evacuations underway. The A, C and E lines of the New York subway are being evacuated at this time, tweets New York City Police Department. (ANI)