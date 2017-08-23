Reliance Industries to increase naphtha exports by 500,000 tonnes in 2017-18
Reliance Industries will export an additional 500,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2017-18 as it has switched to using ethane at its petrochemcial projects
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will export an additional 500,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2017-18 as it has switched to using ethane at its petrochemcial projects, a company executive said.
Reliance aims to import 1.3-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18, Vipul Shah, chief operating officer for petrochemicals, RIL, told reporters. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 02 56 PM IST
Latest News »
- UN chief ready to assist Pakistan if help sought to dismantle terror sanctuaries
- Suresh Prabhu should resign if an iota of morality left in him: Congress
- Reliance Capital announces Rs300 crore employee stock option scheme
- Rs 2,000 notes: No discussion within govt on withdrawal, says Arun Jaitley
- Union cabinet sets PSU bank mergers in motion
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share