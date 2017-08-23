Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 02 56 PM IST

Reliance Industries to increase naphtha exports by 500,000 tonnes in 2017-18

Reliance Industries will export an additional 500,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2017-18 as it has switched to using ethane at its petrochemcial projects
Promit Mukherjee
Reliance aims to import 1.3-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18. Photo: Reuters
Reliance aims to import 1.3-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will export an additional 500,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2017-18 as it has switched to using ethane at its petrochemcial projects, a company executive said.

Reliance aims to import 1.3-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18, Vipul Shah, chief operating officer for petrochemicals, RIL, told reporters. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Aug 23 2017. 02 56 PM IST
Topics: Reliance Industries naphtha RIL Reliance exports ethane switch

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share