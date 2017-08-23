Reliance Industries to increase naphtha exports by 500,000 tonnes in 2017-18

Reliance aims to import 1.3-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will export an additional 500,000 tonnes of naphtha in 2017-18 as it has switched to using ethane at its petrochemcial projects, a company executive said.

Reliance aims to import 1.3-1.4 million tonnes of ethane in 2017-18, Vipul Shah, chief operating officer for petrochemicals, RIL, told reporters. Reuters