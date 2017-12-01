Mahindra sales up 18% to 38,570 units in November
New Delhi: Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported 18% increase in total sales at 38,570 units in November. It had sold 32,564 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.
In the domestic market, its sales grew 21% to 36,039 units last month compared to 29,869 in November 2016. Exports declined 6% to 2,531 units against 2,695 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, increased 21% to 16,030 units compared to 13,198 units in the same month last year.
Commercial vehicle sales was up 22% to 15,554 units in November against 12,718 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.
M&M president Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said:”We are happy to be in a positive growth phase for November 2017, which is usually a lean period post the festive season. We expect our growth momentum to continue on the back of some recent refresh launches as well as the positivity of our product portfolio.”
