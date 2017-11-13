Jabong inks deal to sell Hamleys toys

Jabong will start selling Hamleys toys starting Children’s Day on 14 November. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Online fashion store Jabong will start selling Hamleys toys starting Children’s Day on 14 November, entering a new category for the first time.

UK-based Hamleys is one of the largest chains of toy stores in the world. In India, it operates in a partnership with Reliance Lifestyle Holdings, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Brands.

“As we foray into the toys segment, we feel that Hamleys is the perfect fit for our affluent customers. We will be launching the brand on the upcoming Children’s Day - November 14,” said Gunjan Soni, head-Jabong, in a statement.

Hamleys opened its first store in India in 2011 and has since expanded to 42 stores. It also sells products on all major e-commerce sites including Jabong’s parent Flipkart and Amazon.in.

“Jabong is the right partner for Hamleys and the strengths of the portal will help us reach a wider geographic area and gain a major share of the fast-growing online market for toys in India,” said Karandeep Singh, business head, Hamleys India.

The company said Hamleys’ products will complement its offerings in the kids’ category, which comprises clothing brands such as Lilliput, Gini and Jony, Nautinati and Allen Solly junior.

The push towards newer categories of products and consumers underscore the attempt to grow the business amid a sluggish market.

Mint reported in September, e-commerce sales in India were just around $14-14.5 billion in 2016, little changed from 2015, according to estimates by e-commerce executives, investors and research firms.

This year in the June quarter, shoppers bought goods worth $15.5 billion on an annualized basis, according to research firm RedSeer, which implies a growth of just 5% from the March quarter, and an increase of 19% from the year-ago period.