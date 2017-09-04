Urjit Patel’s journey as RBI governor so far
Reserve Bank of India’s 24th governor Urjit Patel completes one year in office today. Here is a bird’s eye view of Patel’s tenure
Reserve Bank of India’s 24th governor Urjit Patel completes one year in office on Monday. For someone who took charge at a time when economic indicators were benign, Patel’s term has been marked by landmark events like demonetisation, implementation of the insolvency and bankruptcy code, and the debut of the monetary policy committee. Here is a bird’s eye view of Patel’s tenure.
First Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 11 38 AM IST
