Govt-patented microwave waste disposal system struggling to find place in its GeM

The indigenous technology was developed by the Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering and Research that transferred the technology to S. S. Medical Systems in 2014 for manufacturing OptiMaserTM. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: A government-patented technology providing an eco-friendly microwave waste disposal system to major government hospitals is struggling to find a place in Centre’s ambitious Government eMarketplace (GeM) platform.

S. S. Medical Systems (I) Pvt Ltd, manufacturing the mobile microwave medical waste disinfection system, commercialized as OptiMaserTM, has written to the ministry of health and family welfare and ministry of commerce and industry expressing concern that there is no category on the GeM platform for listing the technology.

The indigenous technology was developed by the Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering and Research (SAMEER), a scientific society of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEITY) that transferred the technology to S. S. Medical Systems in 2014 for manufacturing OptiMaserTM.

OptiMaser is already in use in major government hospitals and medical institutions across India. In New Delhi, reputed government hospitals such as Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Sushruta Trauma Centre, Guru Nanak Eye Hospital, and Chaha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are using it.

“We have requested the government to create a government patent or proprietary category in GeM and till such time provide extension of DGS&D RC (Directorate General of Supplies and Disposal (DGS&D rate contract),” said Monish Bhandari, executive director, marketing & tech support, OptiMaser. In the unlikely event of this DGS&D extension not being granted, nor the GEM platform having provision for selling of patented indigenous products, it will not only kill such indigenous Indian innovation products but also defeat the ‘Make In India’ initiative and emergence of a growing Indian industry,” he said.

Interestingly, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) has recently signed an MoU with the maker of OptiMaserTM in order to research and laterally replace conventional autoclave in hospitals across India.

The microwave medical waste disinfection system provides a high level of disinfection with an action of moist heat and steam generated by microwave energy through internal molecular heating. The technology is based on alternative, non-burn, green technology without discharge of harmful gases and effluents.