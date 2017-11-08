Honda Grazia scooter launched at Rs57,879

The Honda Grazia is priced just Rs400 above the 125-cc Honda Activa at Rs57,897 (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes with a host of industry first features.

Mumbai: Honda, the leading scooter-maker in the country, on Wednesday unveiled a 125-cc automatic scooter Grazia, which is an advanced version of its flagship Activa, to further cement its leadership in the urban two-wheeler mobility space in general and high-end scooter in particular.

The Japanese auto major, which sells one-in-three two-wheelers in the country and nets over 71% of its scooter sales from cities, is the market leader with over 59% share in the scooters segment.

Scooters constitute over 33% of the over 27 million domestic two-wheeler market, an increase of over 14 percentage points in a span of five years. High-end, automatic scooter segment constitutes 9% of the scooter space now and Honda wants to further cement its already high leadership position in this space.

The Grazia is priced just Rs400 above the 125-cc Activa at Rs57,897 (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes with a host of industry first features. Some of the industry-first features that the Grazia offers include over 50km a litre mileage, an all-digital instrumentation, a three-step Eco-speed indicator, LED headlamps and a four-in-one lock with a seat opener switch, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India vice-president marketing & sales Y.S. Guleria said.

This is third all new model launch by the company that has been contributing over 50% of the incremental volume in the industry all through 2017. It will be launching a bike next quarter, he added.

Guleria said Honda is confident of clocking over 20% sales with the Grazia. Its April-October sales jumped over 15%. In April the company had set a target of selling 6 million units this fiscal year, up from 5 million in the past fiscal year.

Launching the scooter,HMSI president & chief executive Minoru Kato said with Grazia is the next big step by Honda to lead the scooterisation of the domestic two-wheeler segment.

“As a market leader of scooterisation with biggest portfolio of seven scooter models, Grazia is the next big innovation in our scooter range. Over 2 crore families have placed their trust on our automatic scooters with Activa leading as the highest selling two-wheeler here,” Kato said.

The Grazia is styled to meet the aspirations of upwardly mobile young and urban customers to further fuel the momentum and growth of scooterisation. “In the past 16 years, Honda has grown exponentially from a humble 54,000 units in the first year, to over 3 lakh scooters in a single month now. Today every second scooter sold here is from Honda. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, the Grazia is the most advanced scooter in its category,” Kato said, adding HMSI contributes 32% of Honda’s global volumes.