Airtel to invest Rs2,000 crore in ‘Project Next’

New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday said it will invest Rs2,000 crore over three years under ‘Project Next’ to revamp customer touch points and enhance subscriber experience.

Under Project Next, Airtel will revamp its stores, launch mobile handset protection schemes, allow transfer of unused mobile data to next month for postpaid users and pooling of postpaid plan within a family, Bharti Airtel managing director and chief executive officer (South Asia) Gopal Vittal told reporters here.

More From Livemint »

The company, which is locked in an intense battle against operators like Reliance Jio and Vodafone, said it will launch several digital innovations to “step change the simplicity and interactivity” of its customer experience.

On the rollout of VoLTE (Voice over LTE), Vittal said it is in the works and the company is conducting trials in five cities. He added that the company will be “able to take VoLTE” everywhere in the country in later part of the year.