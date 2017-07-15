Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jul 15 2017. 09 42 AM IST

Reliance Jio data breach: DoT to seek details, says telecom secretary

Telecom secretary Arun Sundararajan says the Reliance Jio has not informed DoT about the alleged data breach of subscriber but the department will seek details from them soon

PTI
Media reports claim that the customer data, including mobile numbers and other details of Reliance Jio were allegedly leaked, the firms has also filed a police complaint in this regard. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) will soon seek details of alleged subscriber data breach of Reliance Jio, a top official said on Friday.

“They (company) have not come to us but we will seek details from them,” telecom secretary Arun Sundararajan told reporters in response to query om DoT’s action over the alleged data breach of Reliance Jio.

    There were reports on Sunday which claimed that customer data, including mobile numbers and other details of Reliance Jio users, were allegedly leaked on an independent website. The company has filed a police complaint in this regard.

    Reliance Jio had also said its subscriber data “is safe and maintained with highest level of security”.

    A 35-year-old computer science dropout from Rajasthan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. The accused has been identified by his nickname ‘Imran Chippa’ and was arrested from Churu district in Rajasthan.

    A resident of Sujangarh town, Chhipa had made the website Magicapk. He claimed to provide Jio user data through his website, police said.

    A Maharashtra Cyber Police senior officer confirmed that some leak had occurred but declined to share details about the quantum of the breach.

    First Published: Sat, Jul 15 2017. 09 41 AM IST
    Topics: Reliance Jio Jio Subscribers Data Breach Jio Subscribers DoT Arun Sundararajan

