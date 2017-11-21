 PSU oil firms asked to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 02 32 PM IST

PSU oil firms asked to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan asks state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions
Nidhi Verma
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan says India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonnes of petcoke. Photo: Manoj Verma/Mint
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan says India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonnes of petcoke. Photo: Manoj Verma/Mint

New Delhi: India’s oil minister on Tuesday asked state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions.

India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonnes of petcoke, Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

The country has banned use of petcoke and furnace oil in states around New Delhi and in the capital city to rein in pollution. Demand for petcoke has doubled in the past four years. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 02 32 PM IST
Topics: Petcoke PSU oil firms Dharmendra Pradhan air pollution Delhi NCR

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share