Reliance Jio new offer: Cashback, vouchers worth Rs2,599 on Rs399 recharge

New Delhi: Reliance Jio will start offering cashback and benefits totalling Rs2,599 from Friday to its Jio Prime members opting for recharge of Rs399 and above, channel partners of the company claimed on Thursday.

While there was no reply to queries sent to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, its channel partners on condition of anonymity said the Jio Prime subscribers will get a cashback and vouchers for certain recharge amounts through wallets like Paytm, Mobikwik, Freecharge, etc.

The vouchers will include discount at travel portals and retail stores. “The offer will be valid for recharges done between 10-25 November. The e-commerce vouchers will be available from 20 November onwards,” the partner said.

The offers come at a time when older players are redesigning their postpaid plans to lure customers.

Bharti Airtel in its recently restructured post-paid plans added entertainment content and mobile phone insurance along with unlimited calls and data services starting at monthly rental of Rs499.

Vodafone has also announced new plans offering unlimited calls even on roaming, carry forward of unused data, device insurance, movie apps and various other benefits under new post-paid plans starting at Rs499 per month.