| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Industry
Last Modified: Mon, May 22 2017. 12 34 PM IST

Adani defers Australian Carmichael coal project investment decision

Adani Enterprises defers decision of investment on the Carmichael coal project as the Queensland government is yet to make a decision on royalties for the project

Sonali Paul
Adani Enterprises had been planning to make a final investment decision on the 25 million tonnes a year coal mine and rail project by the end of May. Photo: Mint
Adani Enterprises had been planning to make a final investment decision on the 25 million tonnes a year coal mine and rail project by the end of May. Photo: Mint

Melbourne: Adani Enterprises has deferred a final investment decision (FID) on its long-delayed Australian Carmichael coal project, as the Queensland state government has yet to sign off on a royalty agreement for the mine, an Adani spokesman said on Monday.

“Adani is advised that the Queensland cabinet did not consider any submission or make a decision on royalties for the Adani project today,” Adani’s spokesman in Australia said.

“In light of that, Adani has today deferred a decision by the board on FID until the government makes a decision,” he said.

The company had been planning to make a final investment decision on the 25 million tonnes a year coal mine and rail project by the end of May. Reuters

Sonali Paul

Topics: Adani Carmichael coal project Adani coal project Adani Enterprises Adani project

More From Livemint

    READ MORE

    First Published: Mon, May 22 2017. 12 34 PM IST