Hyundai November domestic sales up 10% at 44,008 units
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 10% increase in domestic sales at 44,008 units in November. The company had sold 40,016 units in November 2016, HMIL said in a statement.
Rakesh Srivastava, HMIL director of sales and marketing, said that growth during the last month has been achieved due to the strong performance of next gen Verna along with Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.
“Due to strong pull of festive demand on the strength of buoyant rural markets, we hope to build on this positive momentum with a cumulative retail sales of 2,00,000 units for the period September to December 2017,” Srivastava said.
The company has also strengthened exports with dispatch of 2,022 units of Verna to the Middle East market, he added.
