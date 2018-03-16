 Dr. Reddy’s Labs launches allergy relief tablets in US - Livemint
Dr. Reddy’s Labs launches allergy relief tablets in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches in the US market levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets, used for relieving allergies
Last Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 01 38 PM IST
PTI
At 1.17pm, Dr. Reddy’s Labs shares were trading at Rs 2,160.90 on the BSE. Photo: Hindustan Times
New Delhi: Drug firm Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said it has launched in the US market levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets, used for relieving allergies.

In a BSE filing, the company said it had “launched levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, an over-the-counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of UCB’s Xyzal allergy tablets, in the US market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).”

Levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets are used for 24-hour relief of allergy symptoms such as watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes/nose and sneezing.

According IRI sales data, Xyzal allergy tablets had sales of about $71 million in the US market for the 12-month period ended January 2018.

At 1.17pm, Dr. Reddy’s Labs shares were trading at Rs2,160.90 on the BSE, down 1.02%, while the Sensex fell 0.89% to 33,385.84.

First Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 01 38 PM IST
Topics: Dr Reddys Labs levocetirizine dihydrochloride allergy relief tablets USFDA drug

