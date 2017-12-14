Trump properties fare worse in New York’s luxury-condo slowdown

Buyers also paid less per square-foot at Trump buildings. The average price per square-foot at the towers was $1,759 this year, or about 7% less than in 2016, CityRealty.com said. Photo: AP

New York: Residences in the 11 Manhattan towers bearing the name of US President Donald Trump fared worse than the overall condo market this year, according to a report on Wednesday by property website CityRealty.com. The average price of Trump condos that sold in 2017 was $2.6 million—the same as a year earlier, but 16% less than the $3.1 million average for condos in Manhattan, where the luxury market has been slowing due to a glut of supply.

Buyers also paid less per square-foot at Trump buildings. The average price per square-foot at the towers was $1,759 this year, or about 7% less than in 2016, CityRealty said. Across Manhattan, the average dropped 1% to $1,868 per square foot.

Trump International, the tower at Columbus Circle that’s been the site of protests against the president, was the worst performer. Only two units traded hands this year, at an average price of $5.2 million—27% less than in 2016.

It wasn’t all dour, though. Trump Place, on 220 Riverside Blvd., saw average sale prices jump 58% to $2.9 million. There were 15 sales there this year.