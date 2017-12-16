Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Eastern India’s first CNG stations

A file photo of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: Mint

Bhubaneswar: Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated eastern India’s first compressed natural gas (CNG) stations for scooters in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Pradhan inaugurated two CNG stations for scooters and three-wheelers at Chandrasekharpur and Patia area in Bhubaneswar. The minister also launched CNG-run scooters. The CNG stations were part of GAIL’s Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga and City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Two more stations are being constructed in Khandagiri and Tamando area in Odisha’s state capital. In coming years, 25 CNG stations will be commissioned in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to supply CNG to vehicles. “By use of CNG instead of petrol and diesel in two wheelers one can save up to 30 to 40 per cent of his oil expenses per month,” Pradhan told reporters after the inauguration. He said while many cities of India are suffering due to pollution, CNG will be a smart fuel for smart city like Bhubaneswar.

“The Centre will invest Rs 5,000 crore for pipeline project. From these Rs 5,000 crore, Rs 2,000 crore is estimated to be invested for development of human resources. In the first phase Rs 1,700 crore will be invested for Compressed Gas Distribution (CGD) 100-100 km Pipeline in Cuttack- Bhubaneswar,” Pradhan said.

Construction and maintenance of these pipelines will create huge employment opportunities for local youths and it will help in boosting Odisha’s economy, he added. GAIl India director (projects) Asutosh Karnataka, ED (eastern region) K.B. Singh, PNGRB members Satpal Garg and S.K. Rath and seniors officers of OMCs were present at this occasion.

Initially, natural gas will reach Bhubaneswar in special containers called “cascades” which will be transported by road from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. Later, Natural Gas will be supplied through the 2,655km long Jagdishpur–Haldia & Bokaro–Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga.

Meanwhile, sources said Pradhan is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for new Dhamra-Angul 36 inch main line and Bhubaneshwar–Cuttack– Paradip 12 inch spur line on Sunday which are part of this pipeline project.

Earlier, CNG for scooter and three wheelers were available only in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. To make convenient for people to convert their two-wheelers to CNG, GAIL has associated with Bank of Maharashtra to launch a unique financing scheme which will enable the user to convert his or her scooter by paying an EMI of Rs500 every month. Further, tie up for other banks like Punjab National Bank are also being done on similar lines, said a GAIL official.