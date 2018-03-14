Tata Teleservices to phase out CDMA service in Delhi from 19 March
Tata Teleservices says it be phasing out its CDMA network effective 19 March and asked its customers to switch their Tata Photon connection to their GSM network or move to another service provider
New Delhi: Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Wednesday said it will start closing its CDMA service in Delhi circle from 19 March.
“...we will be phasing out our CDMA network effective 19-Mar 2018 and hence you need to switch your Tata Photon connection to our GSM network or move to another service provider,” Tata Teleservices said in its communication to customers in Delhi service area.
The company is learnt to have already closed CDMA service in some of the circles. Email query sent to Tata Teleservices for additional details and comments did not elicit any reply. The debt-ridden Tata Teleservices is in process of transferring its wireless business asset to telecom major Bharti Airtel.
