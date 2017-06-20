Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Tue, Jun 20 2017. 01 48 PM IST

India seeks Qatar investment, gas deal to revive power plants

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan says India is ready to sign long-term gas purchase deals with Qatar provided that Doha agrees to acquire stakes in power plants

Nidhi Verman
A file photo of oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: PTI
A file photo of oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

New Delhi: India is ready to sign long-term gas purchase deals with Qatar provided that Doha agrees to acquire stakes in power plants which have been hit by gas shortages, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Pradhan told Reuters India was open to granting stakes to Qatar in local oil and gas companies and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, should the Gulf emirate make such a proposal.

Qatar’s RasGas is the biggest LNG supplier to India, where a lack of gas supplies has forced many plants to cease operations or function below capacity. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Jun 20 2017. 01 04 PM IST
Topics: Qatar India India Qatar gas deal power plants Dharmendra Pradhan

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share