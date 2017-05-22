Saudi Aramco ‘strongly interested’ in Indian refining project: Pradhan

The government wants to create a global refining industry hub in India, said oil and gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: Bloomberg

Vienna: Saudi Aramco is “strongly interested” in a refining project with Indian state refiners, oil and gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

“We’re talking to our Saudi Arabian colleagues to invite investment from Aramco,” Pradhan said at a Vienna press conference after meeting Mohammad Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

“We want to create a global refining industry hub in India.”

India, one of the world’s largest energy consumers, has sought to diversify its supply of not only crude but also gasoline and other refined products and, according to Pradhan, has offered staff and other technical assistance to Aramco.

Barkindo, who took the top role at Opec last year, did not directly address the potential Aramco investment in India, but said the group looks forward to the rising Indian appetite for Opec crude.

“Our member countries look forward to continued demand growth in India,” Barkindo said. Reuters