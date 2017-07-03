GST impact: Honda Motorcycle effects price cut of up to Rs5,500 after GST switch

In June, Honda Motorcycle sold a total of 444,713 units, up 4%, from 427,222 in the same month last year. Photo: Mint More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reduced prices of its two-wheelers by up to Rs5,500 to enable its customers to avail the goods and services tax (GST) advantage.

“Starting 1 July, Honda is passing on the GST benefit applicable in most of the states to our valued customers who now get significant savings going up to Rs5,500 depending on the model and the state of purchase,” HMSI senior vice- president, sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria on Monday said in a statement.

In June, the company sold a total of 444,713 units, up 4%, from 427,222 in the same month last year. In domestic market, the company sold a total of 416,498 units, up 2% from 407,979 in the year-ago period.