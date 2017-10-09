Porsche 911 GT3 launched in India at Rs2.33 crore

The Porsche 911 GT3 will be available for order and delivery from Monday. Photo: AFP

Mumbai/Delhi: Porsche India Pvt. Ltd launched the Porsche 911 GT3, the first of its GT3 range of high-performance sportscars, on Monday. Priced at Rs2.31 crore onwards (ex-showroom, all India), the Porsche 911 GT3 is in a similar price range such as Mercedes AMG GT R, the Audi R8 and the Nissan GT-R. Porsche 911 GT3 will be available for order and delivery from Monday.

Porsche 911 GT3 is the German carmaker’s third and last launch of the year, according to Porsche India director Pavan Shetty. In line with other Porsche launches, the GT3 will be imported into India.

“Motorsport is an integral part of Porsche’s DNA; it’s racing heritage which gives us the edge in delivering true sportscars with exceptional everyday useability. We are immensely proud to announce the arrival of our first 911 GT3’s in India today,” Shetty said. “We have noticed a rising demand for sportscars in our market, and with the 911 GT3 blurring the line between racetrack and road more than ever before, we have no doubt it will meet that demand,” he added.

Porsche’s product range in India includes the iconic Porsche 911, Porsche Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera. The 911 GT3 model has been made available at all Porsche centres across the country with a basic retail price of Rs2.31 crore.

Sportscars currently accounts for 30% of Porsche’s over all product portfolio in India. With more power, more precision and a systematic lightweight construction, the radical two-seater Porsche 911 GT3 offers the perfect combination of racetrack and road driving, the company said.