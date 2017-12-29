Over 25,800 online banking fraud cases reported in 2017: Govt

Maharashtra topped the list of credit/debit card and internet banking-related frauds in the fiscal 2016-17 with 380 cases involving Rs12.10 crore. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: Over 25,800 fraud cases involving about Rs179 crore related to credit/debit cards and internet banking were reported in 2017 (up to 21 December), parliament was informed on Friday.

“As per the data provided by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on frauds related to ATM/Credit/Debit cards and net banking as reported by the banks, 10,220 cases of fraud were reported in the December 2017 quarter (up to December 21),” IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The amount involved was Rs111.85 crore in the said quarter, he added. Prasad said 7,372 cases were reported in September quarter, 5,148 cases in June quarter and 3,077 cases in March quarter of 2017, with the amount involved adding to Rs67.13 crore.

In 2016, 3,156 cases and 4,147 cases were registered in the September and December quarters, respectively. The amount involved—in these two quarter was—Rs 45.50 crore, the minister said. As per the state-wise details of frauds involving amount of over Rs1 lakh, Maharashtra topped the list of credit/debit card and internet banking-related frauds in the fiscal 2016-17 with 380 cases involving Rs12.10 crore.

Haryana ranked second with 238 cases (Rs8.27 crore), followed by Karnataka (221 cases worth Rs9.16 crore), Tamil Nadu (208 cases worth Rs4.38 crore) and Delhi (156 cases worth Rs3.43 crore).