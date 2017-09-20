Currency with public to rise to Rs16 trillion by end of 2017-18: Icra

Growth in currency with public, or M3, slowed to 7.3% in 2016-17 due to demonetisation. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s currency with public is likely to increase to Rs16 trillion by March-end, driven by the upcoming festive season and the kharif harvest, a study has said.

Money supply (M3) growth slowed to 7.3% in 2016-17, from double-digit levels in the previous three years, led by the sharp year-on-year contraction in currency with the public after demonetisation, the impact of which was offset by the surge in demand and time deposits with banks, ratings agency Icra said in a report.

During 2017-18 so far, currency with public witnessed a sharp increase in the first quarter, rising to Rs14.7 trillion as on 7 July 2017 from Rs12.6 trillion as on 31 March 2017, primarily reflecting continued remonetisation, and to a smaller extent, the impact of the front-loading of spending by the government, it said.

Subsequently, currency with public has witnessed a mild rise of Rs0.1 trillion from 7 July 2017 to 1 September 2017, indicating that latent currency demand has stabilized and the process of remonetisation is complete. Icra expects currency with public to rise to Rs16 trillion by end of 2017-18, registering a year on year rise of 27%.