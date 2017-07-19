Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 06 21 PM IST

RBI to release Rs20 notes in Mahatma Gandhi series soon

PTI
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank (RBI) will shortly issue bank notes of denomination Rs 20 in Mahatma Gandhi series 2005 that will be similar in design to those currently in circulation.

The new notes will be bearing inset letter ‘S’ in the number panel and signature of Governor Urjit R Patel, the RBI said in a notification on Wednesday.

    Both the number panels will have inset letter ‘S’, the RBI said, adding that the design of these banknotes to be issued now is similar in all aspects to the Rs20 banknotes in the same series issued earlier.

    “All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender,” the RBI added.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 06 19 PM IST
    Topics: RBI new notes Mahatma Gandhi Rs 20 notes

